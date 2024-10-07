The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
Categories:

California Community College chancellor encourages students to pursue 4-year degrees

Sarah Harvey
October 3, 2024
Image courtesy of the California Community College Chancellor’s Office

The California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office hosted a student media teleconference on Tuesday. Chancellor Sonya Christian shared information about important dates and events that are coming up soon.

November 30 is an important deadline for transfer students who have completed all of their general education requirements and plan to transfer to CSU or UC. However, deadlines vary for students who are planning to transfer to Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Students are encouraged to use Cuesta’s Transfer Center and CCCC’s online Transfer Tool.

Undocumented Student Action Week is coming up Oct. 14-18. The California Community College system has the largest population of undocumented students in the country. “We want all students to know that 116 colleges in the state welcome our undocumented students, regardless of their residency status,” Christian said. Cuesta College will be hosting both in-person and virtual events.

The Community College Baccalaureate Degree Program was established in 2014 as an easier and more affordable way for students to get their bachelor’s degrees. Each bachelor’s degree program is individually designed with regional workforce demand in mind. There are currently 46 baccalaureate degree programs approved at 36 community colleges. Although Cuesta College does not currently offer a baccalaureate degree program, beginning in fall 2025, Cuesta and Cal Poly will team up to provide a program designed to make it easier for students to obtain education degrees.

The Chancellor’s Office is also focused on helping the youth jump-start their careers by working with high schools and offering dual-enrollment and apprenticeship opportunities.

The Black Student Success page has important information about resources for Black and African American students to achieve their educational goals. The podcast series Educate, Elevate focuses on stories related to this topic.

Christian ended the Chancellor’s Office announcements with a moment of silence for Titawny Cook, who died while serving as a journalist covering the war in Ukraine. Cook was found dead on July 26 in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv. Cook was a California Community College student who attended Chabot College, where he was a contributing writer for the student publication, The Spectator.

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Actors cheering during a full run-through rehearsal of a “A Midsemester Night’s Mashup” on Sept. 27.. Photo by Lindsey McKee
Cuesta’s ‘A Midsemester Night’s Mashup’ takes the stage
Photo by Lia Pagel
Cuesta jumpstarts student parent support group
Lucia Landeros in front of the Cuesta College Library. Photo by Lindsay McKee
Meet Lucia Landeros, Cuesta College’s student government president
Artist DADA posing in front of his mural “Danzante” in the Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery. Photo courtesy of Alejandro Zacarias
Cuesta is redefining borders with new art exhibition
Photo by Lia Pagel
Fraudulent applicants continue to take away from Cuesta’s resources
Cuesta College roadside sign. Photo by Yalina Harris
Cuesta College has a new address
More in Main
The Cuesta Beach Volleyball team just completed its inaugural season. Photo by Cuesta Athletics
Cuesta College debuts Women's Beach Volleyball
The natural beauty of California native plants.
Absorbing the benefits of native plants on college campuses
Ellsworth Urban Dog Park in Silver Spring, Md., is one of many providing canines health benefits like exercise, social development and more.
Laguna Lake Dog Park is getting a makeover
Cuesta College's welcome sign located at the main campus entry. Photo by Sawyer Thomas
Cuesta College whistleblower case has reached a settlement
2024 Cuesta Softball Team. Photo by Cuesta Athletics
2024 Cuesta Softball season recap
Are you protected from fraudulent online scammers? Photo by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free
Fraudulent enrollment scam hits Cuesta College
More in News
Close-up of a sea otter in Morro Bay, Calif., in 2016. Photo by Marshal Hedin
Lethal parasite from cats is infecting sea otters
Modern mental health treatment. Photo by Nick Youngson
Addressing mental health concerns among student population
Campers at San Carpoforo Creek Beach. Photo by Sarah Harvey
Popular local beach faces camping ban
Image of grocery store Smart &amp; Final. Photo by TaurusEmerald
Food and toy donation boxes have popped up in SLO
College students at a graduation ceremony. Photo by Tulane Public Relations
Monarch Dream Center offers education pathway for undocumented students
Two surfers near Morro Rock, This area will be excluded from the sanctuary to make room for offshore wind turbines. Photo by Kathleen Mireles
Morro Bay excluded from Chumash marine sanctuary