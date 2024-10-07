California Community College chancellor encourages students to pursue 4-year degrees

The California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office hosted a student media teleconference on Tuesday. Chancellor Sonya Christian shared information about important dates and events that are coming up soon.

November 30 is an important deadline for transfer students who have completed all of their general education requirements and plan to transfer to CSU or UC. However, deadlines vary for students who are planning to transfer to Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Students are encouraged to use Cuesta’s Transfer Center and CCCC’s online Transfer Tool.

Undocumented Student Action Week is coming up Oct. 14-18. The California Community College system has the largest population of undocumented students in the country. “We want all students to know that 116 colleges in the state welcome our undocumented students, regardless of their residency status,” Christian said. Cuesta College will be hosting both in-person and virtual events.

The Community College Baccalaureate Degree Program was established in 2014 as an easier and more affordable way for students to get their bachelor’s degrees. Each bachelor’s degree program is individually designed with regional workforce demand in mind. There are currently 46 baccalaureate degree programs approved at 36 community colleges. Although Cuesta College does not currently offer a baccalaureate degree program, beginning in fall 2025, Cuesta and Cal Poly will team up to provide a program designed to make it easier for students to obtain education degrees.

The Chancellor’s Office is also focused on helping the youth jump-start their careers by working with high schools and offering dual-enrollment and apprenticeship opportunities.

The Black Student Success page has important information about resources for Black and African American students to achieve their educational goals. The podcast series Educate, Elevate focuses on stories related to this topic.

Christian ended the Chancellor’s Office announcements with a moment of silence for Titawny Cook, who died while serving as a journalist covering the war in Ukraine. Cook was found dead on July 26 in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv. Cook was a California Community College student who attended Chabot College, where he was a contributing writer for the student publication, The Spectator.