Thousands of people gathered in downtown San Luis Obispo on Saturday with signs and flags to protest against President Donald Trump, and the policies made under his presidency. At noon, Monterey Street was completely filled with people, closing off the street. Protestors stood in front of the Fremont Theatre and watched local government members give speeches in front of the courthouse while the crowds in unison chanted “hands off.”

“Hands Off!” was a rally created by the local community to provide a non-violent gathering to stand up against the current political and economic climate of the United States, and to say that San Luis Obispo is fighting back.

“We have never been in a moment in our lifetimes like this,” said a speaker in front of the courthouse. “But as you look around, I am here to say they have never met a movement like ours.”

Many protestors who participated, had personal connections with the cause. ICU nurse, Cuesta College alumna and current SLO county resident Molly O’Leary came to the protest to speak out for future generations to come.

“This kind of means everything. I worry about the future for my daughter, as a nurse I worry about the future for my patients, and I worry for my parents and the social security and cuts that are coming,” O’Leary said. “I also worry that no one seems to understand separation of powers anymore. It is not Congress’s job to be obsequious. Their job is to provide a check on this absolutely atrocious behavior.”

Many protesters felt energized to be a part of the community, and to see the turnout for the rally.

“It feels amazing to be in the community and to see my neighbors,” said Jennie, a SLO county local. “I met three of my neighbors just on the way here that feel strongly enough to come and stand in solidarity for what’s right. It is about what’s right or wrong; it’s not about left or right.”

“This is fantastic,” local resident Denise Leader-Stoeber said. “It’s reminiscent of many years ago when we all walked down here together after Roe v. Wade went down. It’s finally the same feeling.”

Crowds for the protest grew so much that the protests were trailing down Santa Rosa Street, with participants holding up signs and interacting with cars driving by.

A married couple from Los Osos on the street of Santa Rosa, Deb Ross and Robbie Conal, talked about how being a part of this protest means to them. They were both holding up signs with artwork created by Robbie Conal.

“It’s so great to see so many young people here, because we really need to hand over the baton,” Ross said. “This is so thrilling because this is a really mixed crowd. There’s so many young people, there’s so many, like mothers and kids and families and thank goodness.”

For more information about the protest, visit the Hands Off! website.