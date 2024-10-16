Worldwide ShakeOut comes to Cuesta College campus

Cuesta College will participate in the ShakeOut on Thursday at 10:17 a.m. Practicing earthquake safety, ShakeOut is a worldwide program initiating earthquake drills at school, work and at home.

“Everyone participates at the same time on the same day,” Cuesta College Chief of Police Rich Randolph said. “We want to bring awareness about earthquakes and remind people that it could happen at any time and we need to be prepared.”

The Cuesta College Police Department said that all teachers have been notified, and information about the drill was posted on the department’s social media. They addressed that very soon they will also have an alert for all the students. The Cuesta Police Department also said that they will be running other safety tests during the ShakeOut process.

“During that time we will be testing out all of our alert systems here on campus,” Randolph said. “That’s everything from the classroom’s flashing lights, phone alerts, as well as the PA system in the library.”

Randolph also discussed what this drill might look like for students in different classrooms, where full-size tables and desks are limited.

“In a lecture classroom, try to seek shelter as best as you can,” Randolph said. “If there are tables in the front of the classroom, try to go under those. You can also seek shelter under doorways”.

Randolph also addressed what students should do if they are located in the Cuesta College library when the drill starts.

“Our library has plenty of tables for students to go under for safety,” Randolph said. “Although, I would caution students to stay away from bookshelves or other tall, non-bolted structures”.

Randolph encouraged Cuesta College students to be aware of the drill before it happens, to have a plan and be prepared. “This is even beyond the ShakeOut,” Randolph said. “Everyone should always have preparations.”

For more information about the ShakeOut drill happening on campus Thursday, check out the ShakeOut website.