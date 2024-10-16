The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
57° San Luis Obispo
The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
Categories:

Worldwide ShakeOut comes to Cuesta College campus

Lindsay McKee, Multimedia EditorOctober 16, 2024
Image courtesy of ShakeOut.org
Image courtesy of ShakeOut.org

Cuesta College will participate in the ShakeOut on Thursday at 10:17 a.m. Practicing earthquake safety, ShakeOut is a worldwide program initiating earthquake drills at school, work and at home. 

“Everyone participates at the same time on the same day,” Cuesta College Chief of Police Rich Randolph said. “We want to bring awareness about earthquakes and remind people that it could happen at any time and we need to be prepared.”

The Cuesta College Police Department said that all teachers have been notified, and information about the drill was posted on the department’s social media. They addressed that very soon they will also have an alert for all the students.  The Cuesta Police Department also said that they will be  running other safety tests during the ShakeOut process. 

“During that time we will be testing out all of our alert systems here on campus,” Randolph said. “That’s everything from the classroom’s flashing lights, phone alerts, as well as the PA system in the library.”  

Randolph also discussed what this drill might look like for students in different classrooms, where full-size tables and desks are limited. 

“In a lecture classroom, try to seek shelter as best as you can,” Randolph said. “If there are tables in the front of the classroom, try to go under those. You can also seek shelter under doorways”. 

Randolph also addressed what students should do if they are located in the Cuesta College library when the drill starts. 

“Our library has plenty of tables for students to go under for safety,” Randolph said. “Although, I would caution students to stay away from bookshelves or other tall, non-bolted structures”. 

Randolph encouraged Cuesta College students to be aware of the drill before it happens, to have a plan and be prepared. “This is even beyond the ShakeOut,” Randolph said. “Everyone should always have preparations.”  

For more information about the ShakeOut drill happening on campus Thursday, check out the ShakeOut website

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Image courtesy of the California Community College Chancellor's Office
California Community College chancellor encourages students to pursue 4-year degrees
Actors cheering during a full run-through rehearsal of a “A Midsemester Night’s Mashup” on Sept. 27.. Photo by Lindsey McKee
Cuesta’s ‘A Midsemester Night’s Mashup’ takes the stage
Photo by Lia Pagel
Cuesta jumpstarts student parent support group
Lucia Landeros in front of the Cuesta College Library. Photo by Lindsay McKee
Meet Lucia Landeros, Cuesta College’s student government president
Artist DADA posing in front of his mural “Danzante” in the Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery. Photo courtesy of Alejandro Zacarias
Cuesta is redefining borders with new art exhibition
Photo by Lia Pagel
Fraudulent applicants continue to take away from Cuesta’s resources
More in Featured
Cal Fire assists with Patriot’s Day Tribute on Sept. 11 at Cuesta College’s SLO campus.
Fire safety is a hot topic on campus
The natural beauty of California native plants.
Absorbing the benefits of native plants on college campuses
Ellsworth Urban Dog Park in Silver Spring, Md., is one of many providing canines health benefits like exercise, social development and more.
Laguna Lake Dog Park is getting a makeover
Close-up of a sea otter in Morro Bay, Calif., in 2016. Photo by Marshal Hedin
Lethal parasite from cats is infecting sea otters
A busy morning at Field Day Coffee in San Luis Obispo Calif. Photo by Randy Price
Coffee makes waves in America
Graphic created by Taylor Saugstad
Farewell Cuestonian
More in News
Are you protected from fraudulent online scammers? Photo by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free
Fraudulent enrollment scam hits Cuesta College
Modern mental health treatment. Photo by Nick Youngson
Addressing mental health concerns among student population
Campers at San Carpoforo Creek Beach. Photo by Sarah Harvey
Popular local beach faces camping ban
Image of grocery store Smart &amp; Final. Photo by TaurusEmerald
Food and toy donation boxes have popped up in SLO
College students at a graduation ceremony. Photo by Tulane Public Relations
Monarch Dream Center offers education pathway for undocumented students
Two surfers near Morro Rock, This area will be excluded from the sanctuary to make room for offshore wind turbines. Photo by Kathleen Mireles
Morro Bay excluded from Chumash marine sanctuary