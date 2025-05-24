Cuesta College celebrated its 60th commencement on Friday with a ceremony at the flagpoles near the 5000 building. According to President Jill Stearns, 1,211 graduates earned 1,589 different degrees.
PHOTOS: Cuesta students celebrate graduation
Lia Pagel, Social Media Editor • May 24, 2025
