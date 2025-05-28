The closure of the Cuesta College cafeteria shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began was a loss felt throughout the entire campus. The cafeteria was once a lively place for students to escape the elements, catch up with friends, study and grab a quick, affordable bite. Now it sits mostly quiet with only the hum of vending machines. The only food options that remain inside are a drink machine and two snack machines. Students wanting hot food at a more affordable price than the food trucks must brave the refrigerated vending machine with microwaveable food.

Cuesta students said they would love their cafeteria back. “I am frustrated because why is it not open? Why is it not being utilized?” studio arts major Sara Galli said.

As for any plans to re-open or utilize the space, there aren’t any. “The cafeteria will remain closed even though the 16-week calendar schedule has been approved,” Cuesta Vice President of Administration Todd Hampton said.

With the 16-week schedule likely headed for official approval, many are wondering what students and faculty are going to do about dining options and places to hang out and study. “It is the district’s intention to continue serving our students, staff and faculty through a variety of expanded vending options, and during the academic year, food truck services,” Hampton said.

The new Campus Center is set to be completed this fall to provide more space for students.

“We also anticipate that the cafe on the bottom floor of the new Campus Center will provide a variety of drink options and grab-and-go items, such as coffees and premade sandwiches,” Hampton said.

Currently, the food trucks are really the only food options on campus and some have questioned their affordability for students. Hampton believes otherwise. ”The vendors have provided varied food choices and price ranges to meet everyone’s budget,” he said.

Students who are on campus daily tend to disagree. “I just try to bring food from home because all the options on campus are really expensive,” Galli said.

Anthropology major Kaia Blackwell takes the same approach. “I will buy from the food trucks, but it just takes such a dent out of my bank,” Blackwell said. “I feel like if [the cafeteria] had affordable options, I would be more compelled to use it than I do with the food trucks.”

Despite these opinions, Hampton said the food trucks have been met with a positive response.

“This was a new venture for the district this year and the overwhelming feedback is that they are a pleasant addition to campus,” he said.

While there are no plans to reopen the cafeteria at this time, the hope is that the cafe in the Campus Center will provide additional dining options and study areas, or places for students to catch up. “The district plans to continue with the vending and food truck options, and if necessary, possibly bringing in additional food trucks during the college hour to meet demand,” Hampton said.