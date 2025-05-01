No student visas have been revoked at Cuesta College

Cuesta College has not had any international student F-1 visas revoked.

An official with Cuesta’s International Student Program told The Cuestonian there has been “no student F-1 visas terminated” at Cuesta College.

In California, 216 visas have been reportedly revoked, including community colleges, CSUs, UCs and private colleges, as of April 24, according to Inside Higher Ed. Overall, 1,817 known US students or recent alumni have had their visas terminated.

Cuesta College student visas are at 0.17% of the student population, according to Fall 2024 enrollment records from the California Community College Chancellor’s office.

Cuesta’s neighboring four-year university, Cal Poly, had four student visas revoked. Mustang News has reported that all four alumni and current students have had their visas reinstated.

In Northern California, De Anza College had six visas revoked as of April 11, according to La Voz News. In Southern California, Santa Monica College had nine visas revoked as of April 22, according to The Corsair.

On April 25, the Department of Justice announced that some student visas will be reinstated across the country.

For additional information, contact Cuesta College’s International Student Program and/or The Monarch Center.