The small beachside community of Cayucos has its first yoga studio. Located downtown in the old Reis Mortuary building, the studio had its ribbon-cutting ceremony in September and is bringing health and wellness to the tiny town. All yogis, beginner or advanced, are invited to come practice down by the beach.

