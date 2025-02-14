The Student News Site of Cuesta College

Individual who died on campus identified as Cuesta College student

Lia Pagel and Lindsay McKeeFebruary 14, 2025
Lindsay McKee
The entrance to the San Luis Obispo Country Sheriff’s Department on Kansas Avenue on Feb. 11.

Three weeks after a death on the Cuesta College campus, the Cuesta College Police Department has disclosed that the individual who died on Jan. 21 was a student at Cuesta College. 

Both the CCPD and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office have been continuing the investigation of the individual who died in their car on Lot 2 at Cuesta College on the first day of the spring semester. The incident was reported at around 1:55 p.m. and the individual was not removed from the scene until approximately 3 p.m. 

The case is still open. The Cuestonian has reached out to the college for information, but multiple emails and phone calls have not been returned. 

The cause of death is still being investigated, according to the Sheriff’s Department.  

Follow The Cuestonian for more information.

 

