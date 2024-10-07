The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
Categories:

Cuesta’s ‘A Midsemester Night’s Mashup’ takes the stage

Lindsay McKee
October 3, 2024
Actors cheering during a full run-through rehearsal of a “A Midsemester Night’s Mashup” on Sept. 27.. Photo by Lindsey McKee
Actors cheering during a full run-through rehearsal of a “A Midsemester Night’s Mashup” on Sept. 27.. Photo by Lindsey McKee

The Cuesta College Drama Department will present its debut student production titled “A Midsemester Night’s Mashup.” Created in collaboration with the students, as well as director Ben Abbott, the production will be at the Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center (CPAC) from Thursday, Oct. 3 through Sunday, Oct. 13. 

Based on a Shakespearean play, students and crew of the performance add twists to the well-known story, making it unlike any Shakespeare retelling before.  

“It’s a comedic take on A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” said Alexa Owen, a theater major and production cast member. “The premise starts with a bunch of college students in a class who are about to fail, and they are given one last chance to pass the class, by giving a performance.” 

The students of the production are not only acting and working behind the scenes but have brainstormed, created and refined the story as well.

“This is a devised piece of theater,” Director Ben Abbott said. “ I came in with the concept ‘What if a group of college students who have not read ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ have to perform it?.’ With that concept, we broke up into groups and played and improvised all different types of styles and genres. Then we would refine those down, and record them. From there I would take those recordings and turn them into a script.”

Students were also very excited to take part in the creation process.

Actors performing as drag queens during the full run-through rehearsal of a “A Midsemester Night’s Mashup” on Sept. 27. Photo by Lindsey McKee

“It’s very unique,” said actor Amy Bowersox. “ I’ve never been a part of a collaborative play like this before, and there’s nothing really like it.”

As the actors were wrapping up their last days of rehearsal, they expressed their favorite moments about working in the production, and why students should come see the play. 

“My favorite thing about the behind-the-scenes work was coming up with the initial ideas of what we’re actually going to be doing with Midsummer Night’s Dream,” said actor Brandon Garcia. “It was a lot of improv and collaboration. It was really fun to see what ideas we had, and mess around with them.”

Members of the stage crew also shared about the process of creating this production.  

“I love the creativity, and I love everybody’s input going into the process. What you end up with is definitely not what you started with and that’s the fun of devised theater” said Ryan Flores, a faculty member and lighting designer of the production. “I think students should come and see this play because it really speaks to people working as a group very seamlessly. It shows sound, lighting, actors, set, direction – everything coming together in perfect harmony. I think it exposes people to the arts in a very rounded-out way.”

The student actors also talk about loving the rehearsals and the connections made throughout the process. 

“My favorite part about joining and creating this play is being around the people and getting to know them,” said Ben Mozart, an actor and cinematography major. “The community overall is great.” 

The actors also shared why students should come and see the play. 

“It’s just a lot of fun to watch us put this play on,” said Carter Paisano, an actor and marine biology major. “We sometimes make a fool of ourselves, but it’s worth it in the end.”

The students and crew of the performance are excited to have the Cuesta and San Luis Obispo communities come to see the first production this fall. Everyone is encouraged to grab tickets early before night performances sell out. 

Actors rehearsing scene by scene under the direction of Ben Abbott (bottom left) for a “A Midsemester Night’s Mashup” on Sept. 27. Photo by Lindsey McKee

“It’s a blast. It’s off-the-wall bonkers, fun and a hilarious show,” Abbott said. “It also came from students, so other students can resonate with it because the people who came up with it are their peers.”

To get tickets for “A Midsemester Night’s Mashup,” go to Cuesta College’s CPAC website. The show starts Thursday, October 3. 

 

 

Editor’s Note: In the original article, the play was misidentified. The Cuestonian has corrected the error and regrets this mistake.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Artist DADA posing in front of his mural “Danzante” in the Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery. Photo courtesy of Alejandro Zacarias
Cuesta is redefining borders with new art exhibition
Sunset Drive-In roadside sign. Photo by Joey Batista
75 years of Sunset Drive-In
A cup of coffee and a dessert.
Birthday deals in San Luis Obispo
Shabang festival returns for 10th anniversary
Shabang festival returns for 10th anniversary
Cuesta Jazz Ensemble rehearsal. Photo by Joey Batista
Unveiling Cuesta's jazz music scene
Freemont marquee. Highsmith, Carol M.
SLO's expanding entertainment industry
More in Breaking News
Image courtesy of the California Community College Chancellor's Office
California Community College chancellor encourages students to pursue 4-year degrees
Photo by Lia Pagel
Cuesta jumpstarts student parent support group
Lucia Landeros in front of the Cuesta College Library. Photo by Lindsay McKee
Meet Lucia Landeros, Cuesta College’s student government president
Photo by Lia Pagel
Fraudulent applicants continue to take away from Cuesta’s resources
Cuesta College roadside sign. Photo by Yalina Harris
Cuesta College has a new address
The Cuesta Beach Volleyball team just completed its inaugural season. Photo by Cuesta Athletics
Cuesta College debuts Women's Beach Volleyball
More in Main
The natural beauty of California native plants.
Absorbing the benefits of native plants on college campuses
Ellsworth Urban Dog Park in Silver Spring, Md., is one of many providing canines health benefits like exercise, social development and more.
Laguna Lake Dog Park is getting a makeover
Cuesta College's welcome sign located at the main campus entry. Photo by Sawyer Thomas
Cuesta College whistleblower case has reached a settlement
2024 Cuesta Softball Team. Photo by Cuesta Athletics
2024 Cuesta Softball season recap
Are you protected from fraudulent online scammers? Photo by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free
Fraudulent enrollment scam hits Cuesta College
Caitlin Clark in action playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Photo by John Mac
Caitlin Clark fever is taking hold of basketball