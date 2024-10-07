The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
Categories:

Cuesta is redefining borders with new art exhibition

Abigail Olson
September 25, 2024
Artist DADA posing in front of his mural “Danzante” in the Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery. Photo courtesy of Alejandro Zacarias

“The Outsider From the Other Side” is a complete in-person mixed-media art installation at the Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery located on the San Luis Obispo Cuesta College campus.

Until Oct. 11, this group exhibition connects Cuesta to Tijuana, Mexico through visual media such as stencil graffiti, photography and sculptures. Cultivated by nine artists from Tijuana, this gallery shows their work as influenced by the U.S. and Mexico cultural fusion. This intermingling of two countries influences those in the region to feel they are in a world of its own and fueling a sense of living on the outside as their community cannot relate to just one side of the border. 

DADA, a visual artist in the exhibition, described Tijuana during the artist panel on Aug. 28 as an “airport” because  “people do not set roots in Tijuana, it’s a trampoline.” 

He shows the flow of people through the border in a 116-inch by 109-inch mural in the gallery as a natural transition similar to when a deer is seen wandering around its habitat. According to DADA, traveling between Tijuana and San Diego is vital to the cities’ modern lifestyles. It has helped define a generation of artists who have put down roots in this region of dual experience and embraced the unique perspective it brings to life.

The exhibition curator Damariz Aispuro is set to come to the gallery and meet with Timothy Stark, the Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery coordinator, on Oct. 1 for an artist talk. She will provide describe how being an outsider has shaped her work and how she feels it is encapsulated in the exhibition’s pieces. Stark describes the work in this gallery as raw, honest and full of quality that will inspire every student through the smaller elements of color and with the larger elements like the stories conveyed. 

Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Admission is free to the public.  

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Actors cheering during a full run-through rehearsal of a “A Midsemester Night’s Mashup” on Sept. 27.. Photo by Lindsey McKee
Cuesta’s ‘A Midsemester Night’s Mashup’ takes the stage
Sunset Drive-In roadside sign. Photo by Joey Batista
75 years of Sunset Drive-In
A cup of coffee and a dessert.
Birthday deals in San Luis Obispo
Shabang festival returns for 10th anniversary
Shabang festival returns for 10th anniversary
Cuesta Jazz Ensemble rehearsal. Photo by Joey Batista
Unveiling Cuesta's jazz music scene
Freemont marquee. Highsmith, Carol M.
SLO's expanding entertainment industry
More in Breaking News
Image courtesy of the California Community College Chancellor's Office
California Community College chancellor encourages students to pursue 4-year degrees
Photo by Lia Pagel
Cuesta jumpstarts student parent support group
Lucia Landeros in front of the Cuesta College Library. Photo by Lindsay McKee
Meet Lucia Landeros, Cuesta College’s student government president
Photo by Lia Pagel
Fraudulent applicants continue to take away from Cuesta’s resources
Cuesta College roadside sign. Photo by Yalina Harris
Cuesta College has a new address
The Cuesta Beach Volleyball team just completed its inaugural season. Photo by Cuesta Athletics
Cuesta College debuts Women's Beach Volleyball
More in Main
The natural beauty of California native plants.
Absorbing the benefits of native plants on college campuses
Ellsworth Urban Dog Park in Silver Spring, Md., is one of many providing canines health benefits like exercise, social development and more.
Laguna Lake Dog Park is getting a makeover
Cuesta College's welcome sign located at the main campus entry. Photo by Sawyer Thomas
Cuesta College whistleblower case has reached a settlement
2024 Cuesta Softball Team. Photo by Cuesta Athletics
2024 Cuesta Softball season recap
Are you protected from fraudulent online scammers? Photo by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free
Fraudulent enrollment scam hits Cuesta College
Caitlin Clark in action playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Photo by John Mac
Caitlin Clark fever is taking hold of basketball