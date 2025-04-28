During Friday’s Academic Senate meeting, three Cuesta College students, including ASCC President and Student Trustee Lucia Landeros, spoke to the senate during Public Comment about the town hall that occurred on Cuesta’s campus this last Tuesday.

On April 22, California Senator Adam Schiff and Congressman Salud Carbajal came to Cuesta College’s campus to speak to the San Luis Obispo community. Over the past few days, students and faculty have expressed frustrations with Cuesta College administration because they were never notified of this event, leaving a minimal turnout of the Cuesta community at the event.

The three students spoke about the impact withholding information about town hall had on themselves and their peers, and how more people from the Cuesta College community needed to be present to have their voices heard.

Emily Jauregui, history major and ASCC Club Director, was the first speaker during public comment. She discussed how the school’s lack of transparency left many minority groups unheard during a significant event held on their own campus.

“As a member of the Latino community, the LGBTQ+ community, a first-generation college student and a lifelong resident of San Luis Obispo County, I feel hurt by my administration’s lack of consideration,” Jauregui said. “I am here to remind everyone that students are the core of the community college.”

JayCee McEntire, a student in the nursing program at Cuesta, was the second speaker during public comment. She talked about how students and faculty had every right to participate in the civic engagement that took place with Schiff, Carbajal and the SLO community.

“I’m not speaking today out of outrage. I’m speaking out of disappointment,” McEntire said. “Disappointment in the lack of communication. Disappointment in the missed opportunity to engage both students and faculty in meaningful civic discourse. And disappointment that something this significant could occur on our campus, without any effort to include the very people who learn, teach and lead every day.”

Landeros ended public comment by speaking to the Senate about looking into the future.

“We must continue to uphold the principles of shared governance—where students, faculty, and staff are not just informed, but genuinely included in shaping this institution,” Landeros said. “We cannot afford to be divided. Not now. Not with so much at stake. The students need unity, we need a united front to face the challenges that are to come. We need to be ready to receive Senator Schiff, together as one united campus.”

Landeros also mentioned to the Senate that she received a phone call from Schiff the day prior. He talked to Landeros about his interest in returning to Cuesta College for an event geared toward the students.

The meeting ended with Academic Senate President Alex Kahane stating that the frustrations revolving around the town hall will be addressed in forthcoming Academic Senate discussions focused on certain issues relating to Cuesta’s campus.

Kahane also mentioned to the Senate that Cuesta College President Jill Stearns released a campus note regarding the town hall.

“It is both amazing and challenging to be the host site for outside events. In this instance, Cuesta College was not allowed to advertise, promote, or provide notice of the event,” Stearns said in her campus note, obtained by The Cuestonian. “However, following this positive visit, Senator Schiff called to again thank Cuesta College for the tremendous support and shared his intent to return to host an event for our campus community.”

Stearns, in an email communication with The Cuestonian, addressed the students who spoke at the Senate meeting.

“I applaud the student interest in attending the Town Hall and understand the frustration at the lack of announcement,” Stearns said in an email. “I appreciate Senator Schiff’s stated intent to return for an event for the campus community. No dates have been discussed, but if it is a timeline similar to the Town Hall there will be very short notice of the event. When the campus visit is scheduled, Cuesta College will communicate with students and employees via our regular channels of email and the website.”

Follow The Cuestonian for more updates on this story.