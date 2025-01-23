Foul play not suspected in death on Cuesta College campus

An unidentified person was found dead in their truck in Lot 2 on the Cuesta College campus Tuesday afternoon. While the official cause of death is still under investigation, Sergeant Jesse Herring of the Cuesta Police Department said no foul play was involved and that a medical incident likely caused the death.

Officers arrived at the scene at 1:55 p.m. and the body was not removed from the scene until around 3 p.m. It is still unknown whether the individual was a student or a visitor on campus.

Cuesta College Mental Health Services are available for students, faculty and staff.

This is a developing story. Follow The Cuestonian for more information as it becomes available.