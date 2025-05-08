Second-year English major Hannah Emmack, and first-year music major Liam McLain are hosting their own short film festival at Cuesta College on May 9 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Science Forum, Room 2401. Submissions for this event have closed.

Entry is free and the event will open doors at 5:30 p.m. with films starting at 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to come before the films start. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided. After the films are shown, an award ceremony and Q&A will conclude the event.

Emmack expressed what other filmmakers could gain from participating in the fest. “It is completely nerve-wracking to share your work. It’s a very vulnerable sphere to create something and then put it out into the world,” they said. “This is an opportunity to show their creations in an open environment that’s all supportive and just encouraging. So, I think this will give students this opportunity to gain confidence in showing their work, because there’s no harm in putting yourself out there.”

Although this is a short film festival, films that run under three minutes or over 10 minutes are permitted. Since Cuesta hasn’t hosted a film festival in quite a few years, the coordinators chose an open theme to increase the opportunity for submissions and inclusion.

Emmack said guests can expect to see an array of fictional, psychological drama, themes of loss, and musicals, some of which are based around the Central Coast landscape.

The jurors of this year’s event include English Faculty Thomas Patchell and Matthew Fleming, along with a couple of others finalizing their position from the Student Support and Success program.

Emmack and McLain hope to continue the film festival at Cuesta College for future semesters to come.

For more information, contact Hannah Emmack.