The Cuesta College annual student art show exhibition has opened at the Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery. The exhibition features a 57-piece showcase of different mediums from Cuesta’s art students over the academic year.

On opening night, a reception was held where they announced the categorical winners. A few students were highlighted by faculty for their accomplishments within art classes. This year’s juror is Sara Frantz, department chair of art and design at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

The awards included a best in show for each medium and honorable mentions:

Overall – Best in Show: “Rainbow Cosmetic” by Aline Geffroy, made with ceramics and glaze, item 46.

Best in drawing: “Chimera” by Larkken Johanses-linga, made with graphite, item 12.

Best in photography: “Does as She will” by Ella Kahan, made with gelatin silver paint, item 21.

Best in painting: “To Elizabeth” by Ella Kahan, made with oil on canvas, item 24.

Best in printmaking: “Dirt” by Casey Velte, made with sandpaper etching, item 25.

Best in Graphic/Digital design: “Rage” by Scott Shadowen, made with digital media, item 38.

Best in ceramics: “Warbrain” by Jenny James, made with ceramics, item 47.

Best in sculpture: “untitled” by Tasha Steinmaus, made with bronze cast sculpture, item 53.

The showcase concluded a total of 7 different art mediums, awarded for best within the category along with nine honorable mentions and an overall best in show award.

Honorable mention in printmaking: “Joannie” by Mary Louise Piccard, made with photo transfer, arches, paper, ink, color pencil, item 4.

Honorable mention in sculpture: “Wasp Nest” by Darla Elswick, made with Bronze, item 16

Honorable mention in painting: “Bunny” by Jo Young, made with pastel, item 3.

Honorable mention in Graphic design/ digital art:“Honesty” by Kelly Hayes made with HP latex inks printed on foam board, item 27; “Holding Space” by Kelly Hayes made with HP latex inks printed on foam board, item 28;“Communication” by Kelly Hayes made with HP latex inks printed on foam board, item 29.

Honorable mention in painting: “Desire” by Torunn Larsen, made with gouache on gesso canvas, item 35.

Honorable mention in photography: “Smell the Shoe” by Kaine Chavez, digital photo, item 37

Honorable mention in ceramics: “Homeland” by Jude Clark Warnisher, made with hand-built coiled clay vessel, colored slip, stencils, oxides, maiolica, clear glaze, item 57

“I think that every year, the student art showcase is one of the most fun and exciting times of the year in the art gallery. We always have great shows here throughout the year with really interesting art,” Division Assistant for the Fine Arts Magnolia Stork said.. “The fun thing is the energy at the opening is just so exciting and celebratory and this is no exception.”

The student annual art show is the last exhibition on display for the 2024-2025 academic year through May 23. The Harold J Miossi Art Gallery is located in room 7170 and is open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment.