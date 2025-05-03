The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
51° San Luis Obispo
The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
Categories:

Shabang: Day 1 in photos

Lindsay McKee and McKenna ZoltyMay 3, 2025
McKenna Zolty
Mind’s Eye lead singer Vince Lopez interacting with audience members at the barricade at Shabang Music Festival on May 2.

The Cuestonian was on scene to cover Day 1 of the Shabang Music Festival. 

PHOTO1
Lindsay McKee
Lead singer of Mind’s Eye, Vince Lopez, performing at the Laguna Lake Stage at Shabang Music Festival on May 2.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Shabang
Briston Maroney performing new music from his latest album “JIMMY” at the Laguna Lake Stage at Shabang Music Festival on day two, May 3.
Shabang: Day 2 in photos
All the members of Toad taken on March 21, 2025. Photo courtesy of the band Toad
Meet Toad: From downtown bars to Shabang stage
The Cuestonian x KGUR Radio present The Shabang 2025 Preview Podcast
The Cuestonian x KGUR Radio present The Shabang 2025 Preview Podcast
Toad receives their $1,000 in the Fremont Theater stage after winning the majority vote at the end of the night for Battle of the Bands.
REVIEW: Toad wins Battle of the Bands SLO
Tiny Plastic Everything performs first at the Battle of the Bands at the Fremont Theater.
PHOTOS: Third-annual Battle of the Bands SLO
Sunroom performing at Shabang’s Laguna Lake Stage on May 3, 2024 at Dairy Creek Golf Course.
Shabang 2025 lineup released
About the Contributors
Lindsay McKee
Lindsay McKee, Multimedia Editor
Lindsay McKee is a journalism major who has a passion for broadcasting and multimedia journalism. Lindsay is a returning staff member of The Cuestonian, continuing her role as multimedia editor. Lindsay is also a Film major so she loves to work with cameras, as well as video and audio equipment.
McKenna Zolty
McKenna Zolty, Arts + Entertainment Editor
McKenna is a journalism major and is the arts + entertainment editor for The Cuestonian. She is highly interested in music journalism. McKenna grew up on the Central Coast and attended a variety of local music events, which sparked her love of live music and the arts.