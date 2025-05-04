Shabang: Day 2 in photos

On the final day of Shabang Music Festival, the annual anticipated alternative and house music in San Luis Obispo opened doors at 2 p.m. Three Stages offered music ranging from the Laguna Lake Stage, hosting alternative indie performers; Cuesta Ridge, the smallest of the three, hosting alternative performers; and Funk Sarfi, hosting all house and EDM performances. Alongside the stages was the Silent Disco experience of rotating DJs all day.

Headliners on Saturday included Wallows, Briston Maroney, Odd Mob and Kream. Along with music, there was a variety of art installations, such as painting on Open Walls, clothing and art vendors featuring locals Hemp Shack and Forever Stoked. Festival goers could also enjoy a happy hour pickle near sunset with the Vibrators.