Shabang Music and Arts Festival releases its 2025 lineup on Thursday. An account, “notshabangslo,” released 10 “without context clues” to musical artists who will be on the bill. Cuestonian Arts + Entertainment Editor McKenna Zolty gives a few of her predictions based on these clues. Shabang Music and Arts Festival will be held on May 2 and 3 at Dairy Creek Golf Course.

Story continues below advertisement