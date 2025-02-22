Shabang 2025 lineup released

Shabang Live Arts and Music Festival has released the lineup for the two-day festival on May 2 and 3 at Dairy Creek Golf Course in San Luis Obispo.

Shabang will have headliners each night for house and indie music. Jungle will be performing a DJ set and Wallows will be headlining the festival. On Shabang’s main stage, Laguna Lake, Goth Babe and Briston Maroney will perform. Odd Mob and Kream will be headlining at the Funk Safari stage.

Other key artists in the lineup are Slow Pulp, Almost Monday, Linska and Kryptogram. Local SLO bands Amtrak, Margot Sinclair, Max MacLaury, Hauward and more are set to perform. Battle of the bands winners will be announced at a later date.

General admission tickets are currently sold out. Next tier tickets will be released on February 27 at 11 a.m.