Shabang 2025 lineup released

McKenna Zolty and Lindsay McKeeFebruary 22, 2025
McKenna Zolty
Sunroom performing at Shabang’s Laguna Lake Stage on May 3, 2024 at Dairy Creek Golf Course.

Shabang Live Arts and Music Festival has released the lineup for the two-day festival on May 2 and 3 at Dairy Creek Golf Course in San Luis Obispo. 

Shabang will have headliners each night for house and indie music. Jungle will be performing a DJ set and Wallows will be headlining the festival. On Shabang’s main stage, Laguna Lake, Goth Babe and Briston Maroney will perform. Odd Mob and Kream will be headlining at the Funk Safari stage. 

Other key artists in the lineup are Slow Pulp, Almost Monday, Linska and Kryptogram. Local SLO bands Amtrak, Margot Sinclair, Max MacLaury, Hauward and more are set to perform. Battle of the bands winners will be announced at a later date. 

General admission tickets are currently sold out. Next tier tickets will be released on February 27 at 11 a.m.

About the Contributors
McKenna Zolty
McKenna Zolty, Arts + Entertainment Editor
McKenna is a journalism major and is the arts + entertainment editor for The Cuestonian. She is highly interested in music journalism. McKenna grew up on the Central Coast and attended a variety of local music events, which sparked her love of live music and the arts.
Lindsay McKee
Lindsay McKee, Multimedia Editor
Lindsay McKee is a journalism major who has a passion for broadcasting and multimedia journalism. Lindsay is a returning staff member of The Cuestonian, continuing her role as multimedia editor. Lindsay is also a Film major so she loves to work with cameras, as well as video and audio equipment.