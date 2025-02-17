The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
Battle of the Bands returns: Get to know the bands competing

Lindsay McKee and McKenna ZoltyFebruary 17, 2025
Lindsay McKee
The Fremont Theatre, pictured here on Feb. 14, 2025, will host Battle of the Bands on April 4.

The Battle of the Bands is returning to Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo on April 4 at 7 p.m. 

For the past three years, in three cities across California, bands have competed for a chance to win slots playing at Shabang Live Music & Arts Festival in May, along with a $1,000 cash prize. The audience’s vote will be the one’s deciding who wins the prize and the stage time at Shabang.

The Cuestonian asked the five bands competing in this year’s Battle of the Bands in San Luis Obispo to write a little bit about themselves, and why people should come to the concert this April and vote. 

Toad

Instagram: @toadband_

Soundcloud: Toad

The band Toad at the Libertine Brewing Company on Jan. 30, 2025.

“Toad is an alternative rock band from San Luis Obispo. Drawing heavily from folk, progressive and psychedelic rock music, Toad produces a unique sound that captivates audiences with their creative song writing and high energy live performances. As experienced performers in the San Luis Obispo music scene, Toad is ready to take their music from backyards and bars to the big stage.” 

Skipping Breakfast

Instagram: @skippingbreakfast_  

Spotify: Skipping Breakfast 

The band Skipping Breakfast. Members from left to right: Aiden Hasselquist, Carl Zimbelman, Julias Hoffman, Josh Crain, Lance Evensen, and Finn Burke (Courtesy of Skipping Breakfast)

“What is Skipping Breakfast? Taken out of context, it is a sacrilegious activity depriving the body of its necessary nutrients, Fair enough, but many SLO folk find Skipping Breakfast far more enjoyable than its fruitless counterpart. Why? A band of friends first with a collective love of creating from one basement to another. This six-piece sextet merges steel pan, strings, drums, groves, emotion, keys, and intention with the objective of getting swept off one’s feet like the irresistible draw towards freshly baked bread (or gluten-free bread for some of us). Who is Skipping Breakfast? Originally meeting through Cuesta College connections, this tight-knit group of friends decided in 2022 they could no longer hold in the urge to jam. A few hiccups later, we are now so grateful to play for friends, family and strangers. 

This year we were fortunate enough to make Shabang’s Battle of the Bands for a chance to play at Shabang 2025. Come stop by, visit us on Instagram, or check out our music on Spotify.”

Tiny Plastic Everything

Instagram: @tiny_plastic_everything

Spotify: Tiny Plastic Everything

The band Tiny Plastic Everything taken at Bang the Drum Brewery.

“Howdy! We’re Tiny Plastic Everything, a rock band in the loosest sense. Our songs straddle the line between noisy, ambient textures and ethereal melodies, all tied together through heartfelt narrative-driven lyrics. We’re thrilled to be supporting our local scene, to bring the DIY energy our shows are known for, to the Battle of the Bands.” 

Big Sierra

Instagram: @big.sierra

Spotify: Big Sierra

Apple Music: Big Sierra

The band Big Sierra (Photo courtesy of Colin Brown)

“We’re an indie/alternative rock band based in San Luis Obispo. We take a lot of influence from bands such as Young the Giant and Tame Impala, basically guitar-heavy music with falsetto vocals. We’ve been performing up and down the coast since last summer.”

Avalynn

Instagram: @avalynn.band

Spotify: Avalynn

The band Avalynn at The Aviary SLO on Jan. 11, 2025.

“Avalynn is a three-piece band from Lompoc and Santa Maria, currently based in SLO. We’ve been friends since we were young, but only started Avalynn at the end of high school. We mostly play shows in the SLO area, but have future plans to play further than just the Central Coast. So far we have 3 officially released songs, we are always writing more which you’ll probably hear at any of our shows. Drawing inspiration from bands such as Hum and Dinosaur Jr., we aim to create loud, energetic, and expressive live shows that drag the audience into the music with us.”

For information about the Battle of the Bands concert, visit the Battle of the Bands Instagram page and buy your tickets on Prekindle

About the Contributors
Lindsay McKee
Lindsay McKee, Multimedia Editor
Lindsay McKee is a journalism major who has a passion for broadcasting and multimedia journalism. Lindsay is a returning staff member of The Cuestonian, continuing her role as multimedia editor. Lindsay is also a Film major so she loves to work with cameras, as well as video and audio equipment.
McKenna Zolty
McKenna Zolty, Arts + Entertainment Editor
McKenna is a journalism major and is the arts + entertainment editor for The Cuestonian. She is highly interested in music journalism. McKenna grew up on the Central Coast and attended a variety of local music events, which sparked her love of live music and the arts.