EECU - Header - April
The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
46° San Luis Obispo
The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
Categories:

REVIEW: Toad wins Battle of the Bands SLO

McKenna Zolty, Arts + Entertainment EditorApril 8, 2025
Lindsay McKee
Toad receives their $1,000 in the Fremont Theater stage after winning the majority vote at the end of the night for Battle of the Bands.

Shabang Music Festival held the third-annual Battle of the Bands at Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo on April 4. Five bands performed for the chance to win $1,000 and to play at Shabang. Performers included Tiny Plastic Everything, Skipping Breakfast, Big Sierra, Avalynn and Toad. Each band had 15 minutes to play their set. At the end of the performances, the audience voted for which band would play at Shabang Music Festival and Toad prevailed. 

For the past three years, the venue has been home to Shabang’s Battle of the Bands. With Fremont standing as an iconic venue, hosting larger artist names over the years, it is a great opportunity for local bands to play.

Front-row cheering at Battle of the Bands at Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo on April 4. (McKenna Zolty)

As the doors to Fremont opened, attendees of all ages filled the general admission floor. It became apparent after speaking with several audience members that the crowd was excited to see Toad and Avalynn. 

By 8 p.m. SLO was immersed within the local DIY scene ranging in genres of indie, alternative, art-rock and shoegaze. 

 

 

Tiny Plastic Everything

Tiny Plastic Everything performing first during Shabang’s Battle of the Bands at Fremont Theather in San Luis Obispo on April 4. (McKenna Zolty)

Tiny Plastic Everything was the first to perform, warming up the crowd with a high-energy, headbanging performance from the five-piece band. 

Skipping Breakfast

Skipping Breakfast (from left) Julius Hoffman and Josh Crain performing in pajamas, dancing to their set at Battle of the Bands at Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo on April 4. (Lindsay McKee)

Skipping Breakfast, the second band to perform for the night, had a unique entrance to their set. A full-size mattress was carried to the right side of the stage equipped with a pillow and blanket. The band dressed in white t-shirts with graphic print pajama pants. Frontman Julius Hoffman lied down and was “woken up” by bandmates who launched into performing their set. Within their set, Hoffman said he “skipped breakfast,” leading him to crack a raw egg into a clear mug and then consume it. 

Big Sierra

Big Sierra lead singer and drummer performing for Battle of the Bands at Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo on April 4 to possibly win a slot at Shabang Music Festival. (Lindsay McKee)

Big Sierra, the third band to perform, gave fans the experience of a true California indie sound. The majority of the audience held up their phone flashlights and a few individuals crowd-surfed, while inflatable beach balls emblazoned with Big Sierra’s social media handle were bounced around the crowd. 

Avalynn

Avalynn, a three-piece alternative band, performs at Shabang’s Battle of the Bands at Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo on April 4. (McKenna Zolty)

Avalynn, a three-piece alternative band, had the crowd buzzing immediately into their first song, sparking a mosh-pit halfway through their set. Before singing their popular song, Mikey Espinosa, lead singer of Avalynn asked the audience  “What kind of bird?” as the barricade cheered back, leading into their song “Canary.”

Toad

Annie Pagel, lead singer of Toad, led the last performance of the night before winning $1,000 in Shabang’s Battle of the Bands at Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo on April 4. (Lindsay McKee)

Toad was the final performance and overall winner of the third Battle of The Bands SLO. 

Toad’s, fans otherwise known as “Tadpoles,” came prepared to support.. A group of individuals was dressed in white t-shirts with toads or some reading “I heart toad,” while others held signs and rang bells in the crowd. One sign read, “Toad-ally OBSESSED with Annie Pagel” and another read “Tits out for Toad.” 

“We found it was going to be on Rayne’s birthday, which gave us one slight ounce of hesitation and then followed by a very triumphant swell of energy towards focusing on the Battle of the Bands.” said Casey Brant, drummer in Toad. 

The lead singer of Toad chimed in, “I was not in the room. I was awoken from my nap with a text message, ‘hey we just made Battle of the Bands, are we going to do it?’” said Annie Pagel. “I screamed out loud and my roommate was like, ‘what went wrong?’”

The bassist of Toad concluded,“We’re all fourth years, all of our friends are fourth years. This is like our last quarter [at Cal Poly SLO],” said Rayne Lejano. “This is just such a memorable way to close it out, just being able to play at this festival we’ve been going to these past few years.”

 

Tickets are still available for the Shabang Music Festival on May 2 and 3. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Tiny Plastic Everything performs first at the Battle of the Bands at the Fremont Theater.
PHOTOS: Third-annual Battle of the Bands SLO
Drag queen Princess Rose Toad performs to “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan during Cuesta College annual Pride Drag Show at CPAC on April 3. Audience members were seated in general admission alongside performers. “I’m really proud of this performance and what I did. It’s so much fun and I love Chappell Roan ‘Pink Pony Club,’” Princess Rose Toad said.
A fierce performance by Cuesta College’s Pride Club
The Cuesta Jazz ensemble performs at Cuesta’s CPAC. Photo courtesy of Jamie Soja and Joan Hurwit
Andy Martin returns to CPAC for 40th Anniversary Jazz Festival
The Human Library event features “readers” listening to the “human books” experience at Cuesta College Library on March 6, 2024. Photo courtesy of Cuesta College
Human Library returns to Cuesta College
Sunroom performing at Shabang’s Laguna Lake Stage on May 3, 2024 at Dairy Creek Golf Course.
Shabang 2025 lineup released
Cuesta College Music Faculty Chad Ruyle (left) and Marcy Irving (right) performing a selection from Stephen Sondheim’s “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” on March 3, 2024. Photo courtesy of Jamie Soja.
Cuesta music faculty will perform to benefit art students
About the Contributors
McKenna Zolty
McKenna Zolty, Arts + Entertainment Editor
McKenna is a journalism major and is the arts + entertainment editor for The Cuestonian. She is highly interested in music journalism. McKenna grew up on the Central Coast and attended a variety of local music events, which sparked her love of live music and the arts.
Lindsay McKee
Lindsay McKee, Multimedia Editor
Lindsay McKee is a journalism major who has a passion for broadcasting and multimedia journalism. Lindsay is a returning staff member of The Cuestonian, continuing her role as multimedia editor. Lindsay is also a Film major so she loves to work with cameras, as well as video and audio equipment.