Cuesta College’s Performing Arts Center (CPAC) kicks off its 40th Anniversary Jazz Festival with a concert on Friday at 8 p.m. The festival will not only have performances from Cuesta’s big band, local musicians, and faculty, but also world-renowned trombone player Andy Martin, who will be featured during the performance, playing with multiple ensembles.

“Andy Martin is considered one of the best living trombone players on the planet,” said Ron McCarley, director of Jazz Studies and Festival director. “He’s arguably the first-call trombone player in the Los Angeles area, and you’ve probably heard him several times and not known it.”

Some of Andy Martin’s well known work is performing in movies such as Disney’s “Monsters Inc.” and “Soul,” as well as regularly performing for the Academy Awards.

“Andy came to Cuesta before to play with my bands, and it was really fun,” McCarley said. “I wanted to make sure to get somebody really good for our 40th Anniversary, and I knew Andy would be great.”

The festival will also host a big band made up of local musicians, Cuesta alumni, and professional musicians that will play a few pieces for the concert. Founder of the festival Warren Balfour will also be in attendance and will introduce the concert.

While kickoff for the festival starts with the concert on Friday, the majority of the festival will take place this Saturday at 8 a.m. on campus, which is free to the public. The festival will consist of high school jazz bands, Cal Poly jazz bands, and local groups playing for a panel of judges until 4 p.m. The festival will also offer a free clinic with Andy Martin at noon.

“I see that the students are inspired to have that kind of perspective, like Andy or other guest artists we’ve had,” said McCarley. “They learn from guest artists that I could never teach them, just because it’s a different voice. I see that as something very valuable.”

For more information about the festival and where to buy tickets for Friday’s concert, visit Cuesta College’s CPAC website.