The Human Library returns to Cuesta College Library on March 5 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Human Library is a non-profit organization that engages individuals in a safe space to share their personal conversations to combat stigma and stereotypes around certain topics. This event will feature mental health challenges, growing up in displacement as a foster youth, navigating identity and dealing with loss of a loved one.

This event originates from Denmark and has made an impact worldwide for the past 25 years. Participants, otherwise known as “readers,” will be serving as “open books and have conversations they would not normally have access to” according to The Human Library website. Guest speakers, known as “human books,” represent “a group in our society that is often subjected to prejudice, stigmatization or discrimination because of their lifestyle, diagnosis, belief, disability, social status, ethnic origin, etc.”

Each conversation will last about 30 minutes. Readers are encouraged to attend and listen to one or more human book experiences. Light snacks will be provided. This is a free event open to the public.