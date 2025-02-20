The 21st annual Music Faculty Concert returns to the Cuesta College Cultural and Performing Arts Center on February 22. This event features performances by Cuesta College faculty to fundraise scholarships for art students at Cuesta College.

The event has expanded this year and partnered with The Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery and the Cuesta College Foundation. The evening will start at 6 p.m. with a gallery viewing of Daisy Patton’s “Before These Witnesses.” Prints will be available to purchase with all proceeds supporting student scholarships.

At 7:30 p.m., guests will join in the CPAC Mainstage Theater to view performances by Cuesta College’s music faculty, including Ana Nelson, Cassandra Tarantino, Chad Ruyle, Dave Becker, Dorian Michael, Dylan Johnson, Idona Cabrinha, Inga Swearingen, Jennifer Martin, Jennifer Jo, Joan Hurwit, John Knutson, Marcy Irving, Marshall Otwell and Ron McCarley. Guests can visit the Experimental Black Box Theater for light snacks, wine and refreshments.

According to a press release, the Music Faculty Concert has raised over $100,000 to support Cuesta College art students.

Story continues below advertisement

“The arts are in an area that exists primarily outside of the realm of money and finances, and they give us perspective and keep us sane,” Director of Jazz Studies Ron McCarley said in a press release. “With help, these students can be brought up to a level where they can contribute to our society and make a living for themselves in a way that helps all of us.”

Tickets are still available and can be purchased online. Cuesta College students will receive a discount with I.D. shown. The event will have assigned seating allowing guests to enjoy their experience without rushing.