Cuesta’s chief of police leaves college

Cuesta College’s Chief of Police and Director of Public Health and Safety Rich Randolph has stepped down from the Cuesta College Police Department. His last day at the college was Feb. 12.

During his last few days working for the college, Randolph looked back at his role and his impact during his two-and-a-half years working for Cuesta College.

“This was my first job being a chief and I love it,” Randolph said. “The best part is actually having an impact. It takes a special person to be a cop, and it takes a really special person to be a school cop.”

One of Randolph’s ultimate goals while working for the college was to increase visibility on campus, and to decrease the negative stigma surrounding law enforcement.

Story continues below advertisement

“I made it a point to start networking with the Associated Students of Cuesta College (ASCC), and the students, meeting with faculty and Academic Senate, and getting on social media, making sure my staff is out and visible,” Randolph said. “I wanted to get ahead of all of it, and I think I’ve done a pretty decent job.”

Randolph also discussed his plans for the future, and where he will be working after Cuesta.

“I am going to become the Chief of Police for Fontana Unified School District in San Bernardino County,” Randolph said. “I was a cop down there years ago, and I am leaving San Luis Obispo mid-day on February 12, and I start this Thursday morning.”

Chief Randolph discussed what he learned about being in law enforcement from working specifically at Cuesta.

“I learned a lot about academia,” Randolph said. “We are a police department that is not stat-driven, but we are about visibility, adaptability and making sure people feel safe.”