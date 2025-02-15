The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
Cuesta’s chief of police leaves college

Lindsay McKee, Multimedia EditorFebruary 15, 2025
Lia Pagel
Now former Cuesta College Director of Public Safety Rich Randolph (right) greets graduates at a November 2024 pinning ceremony.

Cuesta College’s Chief of Police and Director of Public Health and Safety Rich Randolph has stepped down from the Cuesta College Police Department. His last day at the college was Feb. 12. 

During his last few days working for the college, Randolph looked back at his role and his impact during his two-and-a-half years working for Cuesta College. 

“This was my first job being a chief and I love it,” Randolph said. “The best part is actually having an impact. It takes a special person to be a cop, and it takes a really special person to be a school cop.” 

One of Randolph’s ultimate goals while working for the college was to increase visibility on campus, and to decrease the negative stigma surrounding law enforcement. 

“I made it a point to start networking with the Associated Students of Cuesta College (ASCC), and the students, meeting with faculty and Academic Senate, and getting on social media, making sure my staff is out and visible,” Randolph said. “I wanted to get ahead of all of it, and I think I’ve done a pretty decent job.” 

Randolph also discussed his plans for the future, and where he will be working after Cuesta. 

“I am going to become the Chief of Police for Fontana Unified School District in San Bernardino County,” Randolph said. “I was a cop down there years ago, and I am leaving San Luis Obispo mid-day on February 12, and I start this Thursday morning.” 

Chief Randolph discussed what he learned about being in law enforcement from working specifically at Cuesta. 

“I learned a lot about academia,” Randolph said. “We are a police department that is not stat-driven, but we are about visibility, adaptability and making sure people feel safe.”

Lindsay McKee
Lindsay McKee, Multimedia Editor
Lindsay McKee is a journalism major who has a passion for broadcasting and multimedia journalism. Lindsay is a returning staff member of The Cuestonian, continuing her role as multimedia editor. Lindsay is also a Film major so she loves to work with cameras, as well as video and audio equipment.
Lia Pagel
Lia Pagel, Social Media Editor
Lia Pagel is the social media editor for The Cuestonian. She is majoring in multimedia journalism in the hopes of working in social media in the motorsports world. She loves creating short form videos for The Cuestonian Instagram and is very excited to continue her role at The Cuestonian.