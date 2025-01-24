Cuesta scholarship applications remain open

Cuesta College has opened its 2025-26 school year scholarships for students to apply. With over 600 scholarship applications this year, students can apply through the Cuesta College website and can submit them by March 3, 2025.

Since applications opened in October, around 400 applications have already been submitted, according to Cuesta College’s Committee Chair for Student Scholarships Will Wooster.

“The application process is pretty straightforward,” Wooster said. “There’s a few questions in the application that are not long, limited to around 500 words, but they’re very important.”

Wooster also said taking time with the application and writing meaningful answers can benefit students in the application process.

“I tell people to give it as much effort as you can,” Wooster said. “People that score the applications might be staff, faculty, counselors – anyone from campus might see your application and score it.”

Many scholarships open for application are awarded to students in the nursing program at Cuesta College.

“There’s a good amount of scholarships for nursing students,” Wooster said. “The nursing program does run a little longer, especially if students are wanting to continue on. The programs are quite long and quite intensive, so there are scholarships that are interested in making sure students in the nursing program are well taken care of or helped along the way.”

Wooster encourages all Cuesta College students who will be enrolling in the next academic year to apply for scholarships.

“I got to learn about Cuesta students and what they’re going through and what they’re looking forward to,” Wooster said. “It’s really something that the staff and faculty employees of Cuesta love to do because they love to feel connected with the students, and in that way, that’s how they score the applications. They can really, hopefully, help students out, and the scholarship pools are growing every year.”

For more information about 2025-26 academic year scholarships, visit the Cuesta College scholarship page.