The Central Coast’s first cat cafe opens in Grover Beach

Jaime Pierce, owner and creator of The Caffeinated Cat Cafe, has opened San Luis Obispo County’s first cat cafe in Grover Beach. Proving a space for cat lovers to grab a bite to eat and hang out with a group of cats all looking for their forever home.

“She finds someone who fits the cat’s lifestyle,” said Kaylin, owner and creator of Trash Cat Hats, who adopted her cat PB from Pierce last February.

Initially introduced to the concept of a cat cafe and lounge while visiting Hawaii, Pierce has been working for a year and a half to bring this experience to the Central Coast. Through her volunteer work with the Feline Network and Cal Poly Cat Program, Pierce had found joy in the process of fostering and rehoming cats but knew she could do more. Combining her passions for animal rescue, fostering and entrepreneurship, Pierce said, “this is it” in Hawaii and quickly fell in love with the idea of bringing home a relaxing spot for members of her community to enjoy some feline companionship.

The cafe just off Grand Avenue is expected to house 10 to 15 rescued cats pulled from the Cal Poly Cat Program looking to be fostered or adopted by the daily visitors. It’s a comfortable space where the cats get a chance to socialize with other cats and those looking to meet the perfect pet can see how their potential new family member interacts in a home-like environment.

“See little niches all over our county” said Pierce when describing what she hopes for the future of her cafe after they are fully established. Pierce believes Grover Beach is the perfect fit and will always be the cafe’s home base, but anticipates it as the launching pad to a larger network of cafes.

To experience The Caffeinated Cat Cafe, book a 50-minute visit reservation on their website where kids under 2 years old get in for free. Walk-ins are welcomed and are allotted a 25 minute visit in the lounge.