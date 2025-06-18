Growing futures: A glimpse into Cuesta’s agriculture program

Morning dew forms in the gentle mountains surrounding San Luis Obispo as students at Cuesta College gather around a tractor. It’s not just a regular class; it’s a hands-on course preparing the next generation of agricultural representatives on California’s Central Coast.

Cuesta’s agriculture program is quietly shaping futures within one of the nation’s most vital and rapidly growing industries. By offering practical classes in areas such as plant science, ag business and farm machinery, the program is giving students not only practical application experience, but also the knowledge and skills to move forward in an industry that’s experiencing fast-paced changes in technology and utilization of limited resources..

“Being part of this program has been a great experience,” said Avery Reynolds, a freshman at Cuesta studying agriculture communications. “We’re not just sitting in a classroom all day like most students. We’re out in the fields, working with real equipment. It’s preparing us for the realities of the ag industry.”

The agriculture program at the San Luis Obispo campus provides certificate, degree and transfer programs. Students are taught everything from agriculture economics to livestock management. Cuesta’s agriculture curriculum is designed to meet local employer needs and current industry trends.

“Today’s agriculture industry is so much more than just planting and harvesting,” said Taylor Lockett, a first-year student at Cuesta majoring in agriculture business. “It’s about data, efficiency and sustainability. Cuesta is preparing students to think critically and adapt to the industry’s advances.”

This focus on preparation for reality has made Cuesta’s agriculture program exceptionally intriguing to local employers. San Luis Obispo County, known to be a profoundly agriculturally rich coastal area, depends heavily on a skilled workforce to sustain its vineyards, farms and ranches.

Lyndsey Knoch, who is a first-year student studying agriculture business and preparing to transfer to Cal Poly, said that Cuesta gave her a solid foundation. “The professors actually care about our education,” she said. “They make sure our modules reflect on real world agriculture, provide information and networking straight from the industry, and make sure we leave Cuesta with confidence.”

The community connections within the program are solid. Many local farms work with Cuesta to provide internships and jobs for students as they transition from classroom to career. As this semester comes to an end, students like Knoch are starting to prepare for their next steps and recognizing the program’s worth.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our economy,” Reynolds said. “By preparing students here at Cuesta, we are investing in the future of the country.”