The Birth of Lompoc’s Toro Loco

Do you ever wonder what it takes to run a restaurant? With the rise of Mexican restaurants in Lompoc, Alejandro Arias and his family were motivated to create their own unique traditional path.

Arias, owner of Toro Loco, manages at two different locations on Ocean and Central Avenues in Lompoc. His unique recipes have been passed down through generations, made from scratch, including the real flavors that bring out the best in a traditional sense of Mexican food and signature desserts at affordable prices, benefiting locals, tourists and students in nearby counties.

Since the opening of Toro Loco in 1991, it was originally named “Taco Loco.” “The original name wasn’t mine; it was from the previous owner, but when the restaurant became mine, I decided to change it. Not much of a change, but something similar,” Arias said.

Arias first started working in his father’s family-owned restaurant in Mexico while working as an auto electrician with a degree. When he came into the U.S, his dreams of working as an electrician were cut short due to his certifications not being accepted. This setback meant Arias would have to start all over again. He turned to cooking. With 20 years of experience, he was able to land many restaurant jobs as a cook. Arias saw potential working for restaurants and worked double shifts.

He would often ask his boss questions about what it takes to run a restaurant while managing the finances. “My boss gave me the opportunity to open a restaurant,” Arias said. “When my owner saw me, he didn’t see fear in me. He saw something in me that made him give me that special opportunity.”

His advice to future restaurant owners: “There are a lot of sacrifices, long hours of not seeing your family, waking up early, having a business is not easy,” Arias said. “Be prepared, mentally and physically. Do what you love and know how to run a business. If mistakes are made, move it aside and continue.”

He added, “Focus on the service and food, they both go together.” Arias said. “If you have good service but bad food, people will go away. If you have terrible service but good food, you’ll lose customers. You can’t have one without the other.”

Toro Loco offers meals ranging from $10 to $20, both breakfast and dinner. “Menudo and chicken fajitas are most commonly sold on weekends,” Arias said. He explained that people enjoy going out to eat after a long week.

“The food here is what makes Toro Loco stand out. The services for the people gives it a homey experience,” said Kimberly, Arias’s daughter.

Arias supports his community by giving back. “I donate locally towards sports, Purisima Catholic Church, but hoping I will give elsewhere to whatever comes to my mind,” Arias said.

As Toro Loco remains open, Arias plans to continue working in the next 15 years. “I want to continue and possibly open up one or two more restaurants,” Arias said. “I also want to create short stories about the foods to invite more people to give our restaurant a try.”

“I understand that it could be a long ride for many, but the food here is so worth it. I would totally recommend Toro Loco,” said Jerry Velasco, a loyal customer.

Toro Loco is located in Lompoc at 200 E. Ocean Ave. and 129 W. Central Ave. C1. Open hours for both run from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.