From confusion to clarity: How Cuesta advising supports student success

Every student knows the stress of getting into required courses during registration season. The deadlines, quickly filling classes and degree requirements all add to the stress of forming a schedule for the upcoming semester. The Cuesta College Advising Center sees students of every major walk through its doors seeking guidance. Many students find relief from their registration stress by visiting the center.

With fall registration already underway, the advising team at Cuesta is working to guide and help students through the often confusing and stressful process of registering for classes, getting off waitlists and planning their degree. For many, enrolling in courses can be challenging since some classes fill up quickly, forcing them to join the waitlist and face uncertainty.

“Meet with a counselor early on to design a Comprehensive Student Education Plan so you know what classes to register for before your registration date, know your priority registration date and register as soon as you can, and ask questions and seek assistance from our team,” said Lisa Wearda, a generalist advisor.

These are just some of the many tips students can receive when they contact the Advising Center. The center offers virtual and in-person appointments, as well as drop-in hours where students can join a waitlist to be seen on the same day. By attending these appointments and drop-in hours, students can meet with counselors to get clarification on any academic questions they may have. With many students wanting to transfer to another college, counselors can advise them on transfer requirements and help students to stay on track to get where they want to be.

“Going to the academic advising center helped me feel way more confident about my class schedule. They walked me through my degree plan and even showed me a lot of different schedule options,” said Amelia Bettencourt, a student at Cuesta. “It definitely took the stress out of registration.”

Advisors at the Center don’t just have to be seen when you are struggling academically; they are also there for general questions and to help students stay on track for graduation. Many students don’t take advantage of this resource until it is too late. Regularly visiting advisors to make sure you are on the right track can be a helpful tool for many students.

“Probably the most common question is students wanting to ensure they are on track to complete their educational goal,” said Terri Sherman, a generalist advisor at the Cuesta Advising Center. “Whether that be to finish their certificate, associate degree or their transfer requirements.”

Students can find the advising schedule and other helpful resources on the Cuesta College website. During peak registration periods, the center expands its hours to meet student needs.

For many students, reaching out and asking questions can seem daunting. But Cuesta’s Advising Center is simply there to help. There is no way to fully get rid of registration stress, but with the support of Cuesta’s advising services, students can learn how to tackle it.