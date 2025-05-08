The 28th annual Morro Bay Car Show just passed by on May 3. The night cruise started on May 2 at 6 p.m. Cruise participants drove through Cambria and headed up the coast past scenic San Simeon, all the way to Ragged Point.

The Show n Shine is the main attraction of Cruisin Morro Bay, where hundreds of vintage automobiles and more fill Main Street for a morning of excitement for car enthusiasts, families and friends to view a selection of automobiles.

Mark your calendars for April 30 to May 2 next year for Cruisin’ Morro Bay 2026. Visit Cruisin’ Morro Bay’s main website for more details on registration.