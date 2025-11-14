SLO campus center completion date now uncertain

Cuesta College’s newest building, named the Campus Center, originally expected to open in spring 2025, has now had its completion date removed due to construction and supply chain delays.

“The building’s most significant procurement delays at present are attributable to fiber optic cabling and precast stair treads,” Cuesta’s Vice President of Administrative Services, Todd Hampton, said via email.

“Unfortunately, the contractor has also failed to meet certain scheduled milestones, which have additionally caused overall project delays,” Hampton said.

The construction company responsible for building the Campus Center is Wysong Construction, an Atascadero-based general contractor business that has been open since 1983 and specializes in lease-leaseback contracting methods.

The Cuestonian reached out to Wysong for a comment regarding the removal of a completion date on the project, but didn’t hear back by publication deadline.

The Campus Center project began in spring 2023 with a two-year anticipated completion.

The building is being funded by Measure L, a $275-million local education bond measure approved by San Luis Obispo County voters on Nov. 4, 2014.

The measure needed a 55% approval rate to be successful, and passed with 62% of SLO County voters approving to address Cuesta’s infrastructure, technology and facility needs.

The goal of the Campus Center is to combine activities from two existing buildings – the administrative offices and the student center – creating a one-stop shop for Cuesta students to receive the assistance they need.

The building’s first floor is expected to house programs such as counseling, admissions, financial aid, DSPS, outreach and workforce coordination. The second floor will house college administration, human resources, as well as board and foundation offices.

The Campus Center will also house Drip Coffee, a full-service cafe offering gourmet coffee drinks, teas, sandwiches, breakfast burritos and other grab-and-go menu items.

“[Drip Coffee] will be delayed in opening as a result of the building’s extended completion date. [They] have been an understanding and cooperative partner, and we look forward to a successful launch once the building is approved for occupancy,” Hampton said.

As of March 31, approximately $36.1 million of the $48.5 million budgeted for the building has been spent.

“The taxpayers who funded this extensive project deserve the highest standard by which we are holding our contractor,” Hampton said.“While the delay is unfortunate and we are unable to take full ownership and occupy until the building has been properly built, it will be an attractive, welcoming and functional space for our students, staff and community – which are the more meaningful measurements of success of the project.”

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story misidentified the construction company building the Campus Center as Klassen Corporation. The story has been corrected. The Cuestonian regrets this error.