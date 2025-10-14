EECU - Header - April June Aug Oct Dec
PHOTOS: Birds sail through SLO on Pacific Flyway

Karina Gallardo Montoya, Contributor
October 14, 2025
Karina Gallardo Montoya
Morro Bay State Park is a great place to start your bird watching journey. The park is about 8 miles away from the Cuesta College Campus and offers plenty of trails leading to different access points to the bay.

It is the peak of the fall bird migration season, and SLO is one of the many stops birds make on the Pacific Flyway. From now through November, you can see beautiful birds resting and refueling to continue their migratory route southbound. Bird watching is a great way to enjoy the outdoors, requires minimal gear or equipment, and essentially costs nothing! There are numerous options for bird watching near the Cuesta College campus. SLO County offers numerous options to make bird watching more accessible, including public transportation routes, group excursions, and educational resources, to help you have the best birding experience.

Assignment 1 Photo Story - KGM - Picture 1
Karina Gallardo Montoya
Morro Bay State Park is a great place to start your bird watching journey. The park is about 8 miles away from the Cuesta College Campus and offers plenty of trails leading to different access points to the bay.
