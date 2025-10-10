STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Luna Lua

What’s up, Doc? Answer: The moon, or in this case, Luna Lua and her pet rabbit, Thumper, who loves interacting with the ladies and his favorite food, Cilantro, not necessarily in that order. Lua and Thumper were chilling in Cuesta College’s library/learning center, pursuing knowledge and companionship.

Thumper isn’t Lua’s, “therapy or service animal;” however, she said that he brightens up her mood on days when she’s a little downhearted. Lua is originally from West Hollywood. She and Thumper have gained lots of admirers and brighten the day for many of the people they meet in their travels, allowing those they encounter to soften their outlook on life.