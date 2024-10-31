OPINION: Students say they aren’t going to vote, but they should

Voting is a really hot topic right now as we are less than one week away from the election. Because of this, Lindsay McKee and I decided to film a video for the Cuestonian on the importance of voting. We went around campus trying desperately to get students to answer the seemingly simple question, “What is the importance of voting?” Try as we might, we were only able to get three students to answer the question for us. Many students we asked didn’t really want to be on camera, which is understandable, but we also talked to a couple of students who aren’t planning to vote. Hearing that – especially from two young, college-age women – was incredibly disappointing considering our rights are literally on the ballot this year.

I fully understand that this election is a really touchy subject for so many people because there is a lot at stake. However, I was surprised by the students’ unwillingness to participate. Depending on the outcome of the election, so many of us will potentially have to protect ourselves and our privacy more than ever before. This country could become unsafe for women, people of color, immigrants and people in the LGBTQ+ community. This is a really scary election and, to be honest, I am fearful of the results. Regardless of how it turns out, I feel it will cause a lot of problems and anger for many people.

Many people are burnt out and anxious about this election, and if you are one of those people, I see you and I feel the same way, but let’s not allow those feelings to cause us to sit this one out. This election is one of the most important elections ever. The same thing was being said in 2016 and again in 2020, but this one actually has the potential to change the direction of our country. We have serious human rights issues on the ballot this year that will affect people more than they might think—especially young men and young women.

Young people have the potential to be one of the biggest voting blocks in the country if we just get out and vote. Historically, Gen Z has had statistically low rates of voter registration compared to other generations. Unfortunately, in 2020, less than 40% of Gen Z was registered to vote. This is so sad because we could potentially flip entire states, especially swing states, if we get out and vote. It is so important to make your voice heard if you actually want to see change in this country, in this state and even in this county. Our generation of voters doesn’t believe they can make actual change through voting, but we can. Go out and vote. This is not the time to be silent. We need to stay vigilant and informed so we can create the change we want to see in this country.