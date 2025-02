Social Media Editor Lia Pagel, Multimedia Editor Lindsay McKee and Arts + Entertainment Editor McKenna Zolty tried the vending machine foods at Cuesta College’s cafeteria. The cafeteria remains mostly deserted besides the few students trying to snag a quick bite or a drink. The cold and hot vending machine options (heated up in the communal microwaves) are the only options on campus besides the food trucks with limited hours and days open.

