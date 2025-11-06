Cuesta College honored in Aspen Top 200 community colleges

The Aspen Institute has chosen Cuesta College as one of the 200 institutions eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. The 200 colleges were selected based on data from the National Student Clearinghouse on student retention, completion and transfer rates for full and part-time students.

The Aspen Prize recognizes and celebrates community colleges that demonstrate stronger student outcomes through providing effective practices for other institutions to follow.

Cuesta College ranks among the 14 community colleges in California to be selected based on student outcomes data, and bachelor’s attainment rates.

“Aspen Prize winners offer a powerful message: Community colleges can deliver the kind of life-changing education that makes the American Dream real,” said Josh Wayner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program.

For the first time, the Aspen Prize is eligible for 200 colleges to apply, an increase from 150. The Aspen Institute has invited 200 eligible colleges to apply and participate in a review process that will lead to the naming of the Aspen Prize winner in spring 2027.