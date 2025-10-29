EECU - Header - April June Aug Oct Dec
Categories:

8 things to do in SLO without alcohol

Michaela Mastache, Arts + Entertainment Editor
October 29, 2025
Map created by Michaela Mastache using Google Maps

Downtown San Luis Obispo and its vibrant nightlife attract tourists, students and locals alike. 

In 2012, it was estimated that SLO had the largest amount of bars per capita in the country, with 6.7 bars per 10,000 people. SLO’s population at the time was around 47,000 people. In 2015 The California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) stated that downtown SLO was considered “over-concentrated” with on-site and off-site alcohol licenses based on their statewide statistics.

Recent studies have shown that people in general are drinking less, but especially younger generations are finding alternatives to drinking. It’s become a growing trend for people to have sober days, weeks and months, like Dry January, no matter their age. 

Whether you are underage or alcohol-free, here is a list of eight establishments and their events to check out in San Luis Obispo.

Screenshot 2025-10-29 at 11.14.05 AM
Michaela Mastache
First-year Cuesta College music major, Darian Lamar, shoots pool with his friends at BA Start Competitive Arcade and Taproom on Sunday, September 14. BA Start offers food (including a cotton candy machine), beverages, pool tables, pinball and games galore. They are open Tuesday through Sunday for players of all ages until 8 p.m. but 21+ after that. The games are card-operated and are available at kiosks throughout the space.
About the Contributor
Michaela Mastache
Michaela Mastache, Arts + Entertainment Editor
Michaela is the Arts + Entertainment Editor for The Cuestonian and a journalism major at Cuesta College.
