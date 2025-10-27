An exploration of time, ‘Not Enough Future’ exhibition coming to Cuesta

Los Angeles-based artist Connie Martin Treviño and Cuesta College’s Gallery coordinator, Tim Stark co-curated the newest exhibition, “Not Enough Future” coming to the Harold J. Miossi Gallery on Cuesta’s SLO campus Oct. 30.

The show brings together painting, ceramics, mixed media and video works by June Edmonds, Kate Sikorski, Robin Strayhorn, Connie Martin Treviño, John Treviño, John Weston and Lisa Diane Wedgeworth.

“‘Not Enough Future,’ for me, is about celebrating artists, and celebrating the here and now, because we don’t know how much time we have,” Treviño said.

The artists in this exhibition are people Treviño respects and admires.”They are artists that I’ve seen throughout a period of time, really staying true to what they’re trying to do, who they are, whether or not somebody else gets it,” Treviño said.

Treviño, whose ceramics are featured in the show, recounts the first time she held clay. “I was in awe of what it could do, and that this soft thing could come into a state of permanence, a delicate kind of permanence,” she said.

Eight years later, Treviño’s wonder for her craft is still deepening and evolving. Trevino sees her creations as “spiritual vessels” that combine her love of the ocean, nature, and whimsy. “They’re alive, and they have a spirit,” Treviño said.

The aliveness depicted in Treviño’s work is something she hopes reminds people the power and importance found in presence. That in being aware enough, alive enough, to feel everything, people can make profound change.

“In the oftentimes volatile climate that we are living in, we know we can only do so much, but even in our own skin and in our own world, what does that look like? In spite of all the chaos, can we claim peace and connectedness and purpose?” Treviño said. “Can we find hope in knowing that our present choices are fuel that build something bigger and brighter in the future?”

“Not Enough Future” is opening Oct. 30 with a reception from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., and an artists panel from 6-7 p.m. in the Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery. The gallery is open on Cuesta College’s San Luis Obispo campus, in the courtyard of the Cultural and Performing Arts Center Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment until Dec 12.