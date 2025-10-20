Canvas down due to global internet outage

Due to an Amazon Web Service (AWS) shutdown that began Monday around midnight, systems around the world are at a halt. Flights are delayed, workers stalled, and for Cuesta College faculty and students, Canvas is down.

“Anyone attempting to log into Canvas is unable to connect. The failures appear to be related to a larger AWS outage which may affect other online systems. Please show understanding to any users affected by this technology outage. AWS is still investigating the root cause of the outage and attempting repair,” said Keith Stearns, Cuesta’s IT Director in a message sent to Cuesta staff and obtained by the Cuestonian.

The Cuestonian reached out to Cuesta IT via phone for an update and were told, “The system failure is not on the Cuesta side. It’s affecting Instructure which runs Canvas and is one of the sites being affected by the AWS shutdown. This unfortunately prevents us from offering a timeline.”

Canvas is providing a link to Amazon’s web service health page as a way for people to stay up to date with the shutdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.