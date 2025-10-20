PHOTOS: San Luis Obispo ‘No Kings’ rally draws thousands of people

An estimated 5,000 people showed up to the ‘No Kings’ rally in downtown San Luis Obispo on Saturday. The rally was one of 2,700 events across the country that drew over 7 million people nationwide peacefully protesting the Trump Administration.

Several blocks of downtown SLO were blocked off and a stage was placed in an intersection near the courthouse for the rally. Live music played from the stage while the crowds began gathering before a series of speakers started at 11 a.m., including several local politicians, college and high school students, and even a former Trump supporter. Speakers spoke on many topics related to the Trump Administration and all were in support of Proposition 50.