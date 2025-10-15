EECU - Header - April June Aug Oct Dec
New locally owned coffee service now open on Cuesta campus

October 15, 2025
Cuesta community members lined up to order on Tiny Cafe’s opening day on campus on Oct. 15, 2025.

Tiny Café, a local pop-up mobile coffee shop, began service on Wednesday in Cuesta College’s SLO campus cafeteria located in building 5100.

The café offers everything from classic drip coffee, cappuccinos, lattes, chai and matcha, to more unique drinks like a Lion’s Mane Mocha and hojicha, which is a toasted form of matcha. 

Tiny Café also offers food options, including croissants, bagels, locally made organic cookies and breakfast sliders. 

“The brick-and-mortar nature of the cafe has made the cafe really successful in different transitional spaces like weddings, airports, and local companies like PG&E, Lincoln Deli and now Cuesta,” said Philip Quady, who is in charge of coffee bean roasting and jokingly refers to himself as “head of internal operations” for Tiny Café.

According to Tiny Café’s website, “We’ve created a space where people feel seen, where every interaction is intentional, and where the product reflects our values of sustainability, wellness, and care. We’re not just serving drinks—we’re creating daily rituals that make people feel good.”

Coffee service by Tiny Café will be offered Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the SLO campus cafeteria, located in Building 5100. 

About the Contributor
Casey is the Features Editor for The Cuestonian and a journalism major at Cuesta College.
