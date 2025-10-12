EECU - Header - April June Aug Oct Dec
The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
57° San Luis Obispo
The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
Categories:

The Cuestonian receives regional recognition

Cuestonian Staff
October 12, 2025
Cuestonian (left to right) Features Editor Casey Lieberman, Faculty Adviser Jeremy Shermak and Reporter Vivian Morgan attended the Journalism Association of Community College Southern California Regional Conference on Oct. 11 at California State University, Northridge. Photo courtesy of The Cuestonian.

The Cuestonian, the official student newspaper of Cuesta College, traveled to the Journalism Association of Community Colleges (JACC) Southern Regional Conference on Oct. 11 at California State University, Northridge.

Cuestonian staffers learned about various journalism topics throughout the day, all while mingling with community college student journalists from 15 different schools in the southern region of the state. 

Former Multimedia Editor Lindsay McKee earned a fourth-place award in the region’s News Story category and an honorable mention in the News Photo category. Current Arts + Entertainment Editor Michaela Mastache received an honorable mention in the News Feature category. 

The fall 2025 staff includes Mastache, Sports Editor Zack Alldredge, Multimedia Editor John C. King, Features Editor Casey Lieberman and Reporter Vivian Morgan. Journalism instructor Jeremy Shermak is the faculty adviser. 

For the latest news on Cuesta College and the surrounding area, follow The Cuestonian online and across all major social media platforms

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Cuestonian
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal