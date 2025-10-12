The Cuestonian receives regional recognition

The Cuestonian, the official student newspaper of Cuesta College, traveled to the Journalism Association of Community Colleges (JACC) Southern Regional Conference on Oct. 11 at California State University, Northridge.

Cuestonian staffers learned about various journalism topics throughout the day, all while mingling with community college student journalists from 15 different schools in the southern region of the state.

Former Multimedia Editor Lindsay McKee earned a fourth-place award in the region’s News Story category and an honorable mention in the News Photo category. Current Arts + Entertainment Editor Michaela Mastache received an honorable mention in the News Feature category.

The fall 2025 staff includes Mastache, Sports Editor Zack Alldredge, Multimedia Editor John C. King, Features Editor Casey Lieberman and Reporter Vivian Morgan. Journalism instructor Jeremy Shermak is the faculty adviser.

