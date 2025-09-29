Club Day coming to Cuesta College

Club Day is coming to Cuesta College on Oct. 1. As a part of Cuesta’s Cougar Social Hour, Club Day is going to be in the ASCC Courtyard by the bookstore.

Club Day is a way for students to interact with the clubs that Cuesta offers and get involved in student life. Students can enjoy free food and swag while they connect with others during Club Day.

Student clubs are a social place for students to gather and find people with similar interests as they do. “It’s solely for the social aspect for students to make friends, find people that have similar interests in the things they do,” said Sedona Rodrigues, Club Director of Cuesta’s Student Government. ”Before I became Student Government, I was a part of the Pride Club, just as a way to get to meet a lot of the people that were in there and start to make some friends and start to feel the community of what all the different clubs were about.”

ASCC is able to have funding for Club Day through the money made by students purchasing their student ID’s. Students can purchase their ID at the cashier’s office on campus or online here.

To get involved in a club, students can find the corkboard in the ASCC 5300 building with information about all of the clubs that are offered at Cuesta College. Some clubs offered at Cuesta currently are Rodeo Club, STEM Club, Robotics Club, Art Club, Philosophy Club and Culinary Club, to name a few.

To create their own student club, students can fill out and submit the “New Clubs Application” either online or on campus in building 5300.