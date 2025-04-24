Thirteen weeks following the death of a student on Cuesta College’s campus, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office told The Cuestonian that the investigation is ongoing in response to a public records request.

The Cuestonian has followed up with the Cuesta College Police Department, Cuesta College administration and SLO Sheriff for more information since the last update, including filing a public records request by mail.

According to the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s office, “The Coroner’s Office has advised that the coroner’s report, autopsy findings, and toxicology report have not been completed as of today’s date [April 15],” wrote Karen Walsh, records manager at the SLO County Sheriff’s office.

The letter stated that The Cuestonian has been added to a list for follow-up.

The Cuestonian will continue to follow this story for additional developments.