Cuesta College will host its Spring 2025 Job Fair on Thursday, April 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place on SLO’s campus in Room 5401, and the fair will host 50 employers, ranging from local businesses to companies in Santa Barbara and Monterey Counties.

“It’s for all of our students – we tried to get a broad range of industries available,” said Tyler Wilson, Cuesta’s job developer. “We wanted to get a broad swath of large employers that are hiring a lot of different types of people to make it a worthwhile event for everyone.”

The job fair will offer free refreshments for all students attendees, and those who talk to five employers will receive free lunch.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for first-year students to do some career exploration, talk to professionals in the field,” Wilson said. “Mostly, it’s just a great opportunity to network, to build those connections, and to also practice. This is going to be the first job fair for a lot of our students.”

Students are encouraged to bring updated resumes to give to employers at the event. Cuesta’s Career Services office will be able to assist students in building or updating their resumes if needed.

“I would bring a resume if you are looking for a job for the summer or an internship,” Wilson said. “Even if you’re not looking for a job right now, I think it’d be great to bring it to kind of show it off to people that are in the industry. They might give you some tips on your resume for that specific industry that might be helpful.”

Students are also encouraged, if able, to wear professional attire. Cuesta’s campus also offers assistance in finding professional clothing with its “Career Closet” in the Career Services office.

“Come curious,” Wilson said. “Ideally, this is the thing that you’re studying and the thing that you love. So ask them about the industry. Hopefully, you’re just bringing a resume and some curiosity.”

For more information about the upcoming job fair and where to find assistance before the event, visit Cuesta College’s Career Service website.