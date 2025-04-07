The Cuesta College Pride Club showcased local drag queens in its spring semester Cuesta Pride Drag Show on April 3 on Cuesta’s CPAC main stage. The audience was seated on the main stage with the options of general or VIP alongside the performers.

Performances ranged from current and former Cuesta College students to other local queens. The drag queen performers were Juicy CW, Nova Cane, Fae Fatale, Veronica Blanco, Princess Rose Toad and Princess Delirium.

“I love drag – it’s one of my favorite things ever. All my tips I get are usually ones. I’m like ‘this is for the drag show.’ I love it – [it] is just such a vibrant and queer-centric, happy place and it’s just like art, and people expressing themselves,” said Princess Rose Toad, one of the performing drag queens. “I love it so much. People are just so crazy, weird and cool. To be a fraction of that and being involved – this is the greatest gift ever.”

Following the drag show, attendees were invited to Cuesta College Pride prom. Catering was provided by Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill. DJ Speakeasy Chad provided the music for the dance party. Pride swag was available from The Affinity Center.