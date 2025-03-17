Cuesta College baseball defeated Allan Hancock two out of three games in their three-game series.

The Cougars took the first game by a score of 6-3 at Cuesta. Freshman first baseman Tristan Usher picked up a couple of RBIs and two base hits. Freshman Jacob Johnson also collected two RBIs as a pinch hitter and sophomore Aiden Botti also recorded three hits and drove in two RBIs.

The Cougars continued their winning streak in the series and defeated the Bulldogs at home in the second game 11-2 on Saturday. Cuesta jumped out in front for an early lead. In the third inning, Usher sent one into orbit for a two-run home run. Every Cuesta batsman recorded a hit in game two. Even freshman Jacob Johnson sent one flying for a solo home run in the fifth as a pinch hitter.

The Cougars winning streak came to an end in game three with a defeat. The Bulldogs took down the Cougars 8-3 at Allan Hancock. The Cougars managed to record 10 hits but ultimately fell short, only scoring three runs the entire game. Freshman Jacob Johnson recorded two hits and freshman AJ Martinez recorded two hits as well. Even with the loss in game three, the Cougars still won the series, with an overall record of 13-10 and 8-4 in the Western State Conference.