The Cuestonian returns to JACC, captures awards

The Cuestonian, the official student newspaper of Cuesta College, returned to the Journalism Association of Community Colleges (JACC) after a multi-year hiatus and captured multiple state honors at its most recent state convention in Long Beach March 6-9.

The Cuestonian was among 15 schools recognized for General Online Excellence for its website Cuestonian.com. The JACC includes 43 member schools from across the state.

Former Sports Editor Colby Love earned a fourth place award in the state’s Sports Game Story category, while former News Editor Sarah Harvey was given an honorable mention in the News Story category.

The spring 2025 staff includes Reporter Zack Alldredge, Multimedia Editor Lindsay McKee, Social Media Editor Lia Pagel and Arts + Entertainment Editor McKenna Zolty. Journalism instructor Dr. Jeremy Shermak is the faculty adviser.

For the latest news on Cuesta College and the surrounding area, follow The Cuestonian online and across all major social media platforms.