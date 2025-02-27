The Cuesta College men’s and women’s basketball teams were both defeated on Wednesday on the road in the 2025 3C2A Regional Playoffs.

Men’s basketball fell short, defeated by Pasadena City College 73-57. Even with freshman guard Shinichi Itoh putting up 21 points shooting on 5-for-17 from three-point land and sophomore center Alessandro Perotti recording 10 rebounds and 18 points, the Cougars still fell short.

Cuesta Men’s basketball ended the 2024-25 season, 19-10 overall and 8-3 in the Western State Conference, landing third place. This was an improvement from the 2023-24 season when they finished 11- 17 overall and 6-6 in conference play.

Meanwhile, women’s basketball was defeated by San Diego Mesa on the road, 63-45. Sophomore guard Reese Paternik scored 14 points and freshman forward Kaylee Batten recorded 10 points. Sophomore guard Bella Musolff also recorded nine points and eight rebounds. The team shot 10% from the three-point line, only connecting twice.

Cuesta women’s basketball ends the season 17-11 overall and 8-4 in the Western State Conference, landing them third place. Similarly to men’s basketball, women’s basketball improved from the 2023-24 season, when they finished 14-15 overall and 3-9 in conference.