Basketball: Cuesta men, women defeat Oxnard at home

Zack Alldredge, ReporterFebruary 14, 2025
Conner Rocha
Sophomore guard Reese Pasternik taking the ball up the court for the Cougars on Feb. 12, 2025.

The Cuesta College men’s and women’s basketball teams defeated Oxnard College at home on February 12.

Women’s basketball took an extended lead in the first half, 36-18. Sophomore guard Reese Pasternik, heated up in the second half and led the Cougars with a total of 25 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in a blowout victory, 78-35. Freshman forward Kaylee Batten scored 16 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore guard Bella Musolff recorded 13 points and five assists.

Sophomore guard Bella Musolff driving into the lane on Feb. 12, 2025. Photo by Conner Rocha

With Wednesday’s victory against Oxnard College, the Cuesta women’s basketball team moves up to 14-10 overall and 5-4 in the Western State Conference. They will travel to Ventura and face off against Ventura College on Saturday.

Sophomore center Alessandro Perotti driving in for a layup on Feb. 12, 2025. Photo by Conner Rocha

The Cuesta men’s basketball team had a tough battle with Oxnard. It was a nonstop battle between the Cougars and the Condors, the score at halftime was a 35-32 Cougars lead. But the Cougars ultimately came up with the win in overtime, 71-64. Freshman forward Jozef Zlocha sealed the win for the Cougars in overtime with two three-point shots. 

Freshman guard Lorenzo Ceffoli going up for a layup on Feb. 12, 2025. Photo by Conner Rocha

The Cougars managed to clinch the win against Oxnard moving their record to 17-8 overall and 6-3 in Western State Conference play. Cuesta men’s basketball will also travel to Ventura College on Saturday.

