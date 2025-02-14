Basketball: Cuesta men, women defeat Oxnard at home

The Cuesta College men’s and women’s basketball teams defeated Oxnard College at home on February 12.

Women’s basketball took an extended lead in the first half, 36-18. Sophomore guard Reese Pasternik, heated up in the second half and led the Cougars with a total of 25 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in a blowout victory, 78-35. Freshman forward Kaylee Batten scored 16 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore guard Bella Musolff recorded 13 points and five assists.

With Wednesday’s victory against Oxnard College, the Cuesta women’s basketball team moves up to 14-10 overall and 5-4 in the Western State Conference. They will travel to Ventura and face off against Ventura College on Saturday.

The Cuesta men’s basketball team had a tough battle with Oxnard. It was a nonstop battle between the Cougars and the Condors, the score at halftime was a 35-32 Cougars lead. But the Cougars ultimately came up with the win in overtime, 71-64. Freshman forward Jozef Zlocha sealed the win for the Cougars in overtime with two three-point shots.

The Cougars managed to clinch the win against Oxnard moving their record to 17-8 overall and 6-3 in Western State Conference play. Cuesta men’s basketball will also travel to Ventura College on Saturday.